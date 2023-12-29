DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 -0,3%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin38.638 +1,0%Euro1,1056 +0,2%Öl77,08 -1,7%Gold2.063 ±0,0%
Letzter Handelstag des Börsenjahres 2023: DAX geht etwas fester aus dem Jahr -- US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss leichter -- SAP und Siemens wieder in den globalen Top-100 -- SIGNA, SNB, VW im Fokus
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

01.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,82 USD abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 01:56 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,82 USD abwärts. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,81 USD ein. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 72,98 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 2.431.454 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 85,11 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. 18,50 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,02 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

