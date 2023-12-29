DAX16.752 +0,3%ESt504.522 +0,2%MSCIW3.169 -0,3%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin38.458 +0,5%Euro1,1056 +0,2%Öl77,08 -1,7%Gold2.063 -0,1%
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein

01.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,82 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
65,72 EUR -0,27 EUR -0,41%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 01:56 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 71,82 USD abwärts. Bei 71,81 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 72,98 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 2.431.454 Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 85,11 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (08.02.2023). Mit einem Zuwachs von 18,50 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 18,02 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 20.11.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.10.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2024 wird am 26.02.2024 erwartet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

