Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittag an

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 12:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 68,60 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,62 EUR. Bei 68,20 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 555 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 02.02.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 140,62 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 51,22 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 59,71 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.12.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,89 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,11 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.050,76 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,96 USD je Aktie aus.

