  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
01.02.2023 11:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittag an

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Mittag an
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im XETRA-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 68,60 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 12:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 68,60 EUR. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,62 EUR. Bei 68,20 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 555 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 02.02.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 140,62 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 51,22 Prozent wieder erreichen. Bei 59,71 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.12.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,89 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 171,00 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,11 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.050,76 USD umgesetzt.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q4 2023 wird am 27.02.2023 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2023 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 3,96 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.net)
31.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer (finanzen.net)
31.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Heute live um 18 Uhr: Kunst als Kapitalanlage - Tipps und Tricks für eine erfolgreiche Investition

Kunstwerke haben in vergangenen Krisen bewiesen, dass sie eine solide und renditestarke Geldanlage sind. Wie Sie bereits mit geringen Investitionen von der Wertentwicklung von Kunst profitieren können, erfahren Sie im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

13.01.23NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit
31.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Dienstagnachmittag
31.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag tiefer
31.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Aufwind
17.01.23Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen
02.01.23Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
04.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
12.01.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
13.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

US-Dollar vor Fed-Sitzung: Wie will Powell das erklären?
Dogecoin Kurs Prognose: kommt nun der Push in Richtung 1-Dollar-Marke?
Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Fresenius Medical Care, Continental, Delivery Hero
Kursstabilisierung über dem GD 20 im Fokus
Das große Warten auf Jerome Powell
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

„BioNTech ist ein schlafender Riese“
Shooting Star oder Supernova: Darum schlägt ausführliche Aktien-Analyse den Hype
Möchtegernweltmeister
Nachhaltige ETFs: Nachhaltiges und sozialverantwortliches Investieren mit Indexfonds
Vorstoß der künstlichen Intelligenz - hat ChatGPT das Potenzial zum Google-Killer?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

200-Millionen-Erfolg von Spotify und lukrative Fast-Food-Revolution
150 Milliarden Euro Verlust – Die Lehren für das deutsche Projekt Aktienrente
Grundsteuererklärung – Bayern verlängert Frist, andere Länder setzen auf inoffizielle Verlängerung
Deutlicher Wertverlust? Diese Neubewertung sollten Eigentümer kennen
Attacke gegen indisches Imperium und Start der Blockbuster-Woche

Heute im Fokus

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX etwas fester -- Peloton reduziert Verlust -- Porsche Holding beteiligt sich an ABB E-Mobility -- Hannover Rück, Software AG, Snap, AMD, PayPal, BBVA im Fokus

K+S testet Einsatz von E-Autos in Bergwerken. Hedgefonds Petrus kritisiert Deutsche Pfandbriefbank. Brenntag schließt Partnerschaft für mehr Transparenz in der Lieferkette. Hauck Aufhäuser IB streicht Kaufempfehlung für FRIEDRICH VORWERK. Britische Regierung will Krypto-Anleger besser schützen. Inflation im Euroraum sinkt im Januar deutlicher als erwartet.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
So leben die Staatschefs: Die teuersten Regierungssitze der Welt
So teuer leben die staatlichen Oberhäupter
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor, Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt in diesem Jahr zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen