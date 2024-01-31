Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Donnerstagmittag an Fahrt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,0 Prozent.
Um 11:39 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 65,25 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 599 Aktien.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 85,11 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 30,44 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 9,76 Prozent.
Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.136,73 USD gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
