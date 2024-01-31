Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester

Kursentwicklung

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 65,11 USD.

Die Aktie legte um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,8 Prozent auf 65,11 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 65,65 USD an. Mit einem Wert von 64,78 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 561.053 Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 30,72 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 9,57 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,16 Prozent auf 1.136,73 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

