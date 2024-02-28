Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Abschlägen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,3 Prozent bei 70,50 USD.
Die Aktie notierte um 11:35 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 70,50 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 267 Stück gehandelt.
Am 06.09.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,91 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 7,67 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,48 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie verdient. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.146,46 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt.
Die kommende Q1 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 veröffentlicht. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz am 03.03.2025.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,94 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
