Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester

01.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,9 Prozent auf 65,98 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,21 EUR 0,14 EUR 0,23%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,9 Prozent auf 65,98 USD. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 67,00 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 67,00 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 177.809 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). 15,04 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 10,76 Prozent.

Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.

Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

