Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag mit angezogener Handbremse

Bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ließ sich um 16:08 Uhr kaum Bewegung zum Vortag ausmachen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel hat das Papier einen Wert von 61,44 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 61,71 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 61,07 USD nach. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 61,40 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 254.739 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 50,47 Prozent. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 28.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 1,64 Prozent.

Am 27.02.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

