Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Kursabschlägen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 21:05 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 55,42 EUR abwärts. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 54,96 EUR aus. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 55,63 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 9.946 Stück.

Bei 121,72 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 54,47 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,96 EUR am 28.04.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 0,84 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,20 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com