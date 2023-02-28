  • Suche
01.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Kursabschlägen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Kursabschlägen
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der Tradegate-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,1 Prozent auf 55,42 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 21:05 Uhr Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 55,42 EUR abwärts. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 54,96 EUR aus. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 55,63 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 9.946 Stück.

Bei 121,72 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 54,47 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,96 EUR am 28.04.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 0,84 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,20 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

