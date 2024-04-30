Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,4 Prozent auf 60,84 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:52 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,4 Prozent auf 60,84 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,70 USD. Mit einem Wert von 60,90 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 53.386 Stück gehandelt.
Bei 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 24,76 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 23.04.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 3,22 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von -0,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,15 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Analysten erwarten für 2028 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem
Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich leichter
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen