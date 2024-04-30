DAX17.932 -1,0%ESt504.921 -1,2%MSCIW3.305 -1,3%Dow37.883 +0,2%Nas15.582 -0,5%Bitcoin53.386 -6,2%Euro1,0680 +0,1%Öl84,15 -4,2%Gold2.304 +0,8%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer

01.05.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,4 Prozent auf 60,84 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,89 EUR -0,38 EUR -0,64%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ-Handel die Puste aus. Um 15:52 Uhr verlor das Papier 0,4 Prozent auf 60,84 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,70 USD. Mit einem Wert von 60,90 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 53.386 Stück gehandelt.

Bei 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 24,76 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 23.04.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 3,22 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von -0,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1,15 Mrd. USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Analysten erwarten für 2028 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,92 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"