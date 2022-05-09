Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX etwas höher -- DWS tauscht Chef aus -- GAZPROM liefert nicht mehr an Shell und Ørsted -- RWE hat Gaszahlungen angepasst -- Shop Apotheke, SAP im Fokus

Rheinmetall zieht Großauftrag für Sekundärluftsysteme an Land. Salesforce hebt Gewinnprognose an. Vonovia-Chef stellt Rückzug von ADLER Group in Aussicht. Borussia Dortmund setzt Hoffnung in Kaderumbau. Haleon-IPO: GlaxoSmithKline plant Börsengang der Konsumentensparte Mitte Juli. Deutsche Bank-Chef drängt auf rasche Vollendung der Kapitalmarktunion.