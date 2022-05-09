  • Suche
01.06.2022 11:50

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung zuletzt um 1,1 Prozent auf 99,91 EUR ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 01.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr Verluste aus. Im XETRA-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 99,91 EUR abwärts. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 98,73 EUR. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 100,66 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im XETRA-Handel 510 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (342,95 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 08.07.2021. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 70,87 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 12.05.2022 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 77,00 EUR ab. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 29,75 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 21,68 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 882,49 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 vorlegen. Die Veröffentlichung der Zoom Video Communications-Ergebnisse für Q1 2024 erwarten Experten am 07.06.2023.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
