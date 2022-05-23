Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Werbung

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Dow dreht ins Plus -- DAX volatil -- Siemens nimmt Milliarden-Abschreibung auf Siemens Energy vor -- Commerzbank, TUI, JENOPTIK, BMW im Fokus

Salmonellen-Schokolade von Barry Callebaut ist nicht in Läden gelangt. BASF und MAN wollen gemeinsam riesige Wärmepumpe in Ludwigshafen bauen. Putin drängt Ausländer aus Förderkonsortium Sakhalin Energy. China Southern will 96 Airbus-Flugzeuge erwerben. Neues Rekordhoch: Inflationsdruck im Euroraum nimmt im Juni deutlicher als erwartet. Volvo will Werk für Elektroautos in der Slowakei bauen.