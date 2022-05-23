  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Neu: Nutzen Sie neue Funktionen auf finanzen.net als Erstes - hier informieren!
01.07.2022 15:36

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 103,14 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 01.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,3 Prozent auf 103,14 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 101,92 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 102,44 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.468 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.07.2021 bei 342,95 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 69,93 Prozent. Am 12.05.2022 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 77,00 EUR nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 33,95 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 310,50 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie aus.

Am 23.05.2022 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,03 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,32 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 12,29 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.073,80 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 956,24 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2023 voraussichtlich am 07.09.2022 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2023 auf 3,78 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
"Mitten in einer Rezession"
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"
Die Fondsmanagerin Cathie Wood reiht sich in die Liste illustrer Investoren ein, welche die Geldpolitik der US-Notenbank bemängeln. Ihrer Meinung nach agiere die Fed rückwärtsgewandt - und dies habe dramatische Folgen für die US-Wirtschaft, die bereits mitten in einer Rezession stecke. Zudem gibt Wood einen großen Fehler zu.
12:06 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag (finanzen.net)
09:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
30.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Abschlägen (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

23.06.22ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagmittag südwärts
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit KursVerlusten
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
06.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom and Genesys Announce Strategic Agreement Uniquely Positioned Around Zoom Phone to Improve Collaboration and Customer Experiences
14.06.22Better Buy: Twilio vs. Zoom Video Communications
15.06.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors
22.06.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Unveils Platform Evolution; Launches New Packaging and Translation Feature
30.06.22Zoom Video Communications: Bull vs. Bear
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

BioNTech  Rally vom Support
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, BMW, BASF
Moderna kann Widerstand nicht knacken
Ausblick zweites Halbjahr: Neue Epoche an den Finanzmärkten?
DAX-Ausblick - Die Angst vor der Energiekrise
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Tagesgeld Plus: Sicher und flexibel
Exklusiv: Investieren Sie in Private Real Estate und erzielen exzellente Renditen
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Zeitpunkt X
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik - wie können Investoren reagieren?
Das japanische Rätsel
Krypto-Assets Uniswap und Chainlink mit innovativen Geschäftsmodellen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Neue Steuererklärung ab Juli  das müssen Eigentümer jetzt schnell erledigen
Megatrend Wärmepumpe und die 10 Aktien für das zweite Halbjahr
So sorgen Sie an heißen Tagen für angenehmes Raumklima
Die Wut der Passagiere
Die exklusiven Aktientipps der 4 E-Commerce-Koryphäen

News von

SAP am Dax-Ende: Darum crasht die SAP-Aktie
US-Investor Peter Schiff warnt vor der "schwersten Rezession jemals" - Und so investiert er jetzt
Dividenden im Juli - Das sind die besten Dividenden-Aktien im Juli
Börse Moskau: Gazprom-Aktie crasht - keine Dividende mehr
Verzweifelter Hilferuf von Uniper - MDAX-Aktie crasht

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Dow dreht ins Plus -- DAX volatil -- Siemens nimmt Milliarden-Abschreibung auf Siemens Energy vor -- Commerzbank, TUI, JENOPTIK, BMW im Fokus

Salmonellen-Schokolade von Barry Callebaut ist nicht in Läden gelangt. BASF und MAN wollen gemeinsam riesige Wärmepumpe in Ludwigshafen bauen. Putin drängt Ausländer aus Förderkonsortium Sakhalin Energy. China Southern will 96 Airbus-Flugzeuge erwerben. Neues Rekordhoch: Inflationsdruck im Euroraum nimmt im Juni deutlicher als erwartet. Volvo will Werk für Elektroautos in der Slowakei bauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

World Happiness Report 2022
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Ehe-Aus teuer zu stehen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Goldpreis im Fokus der Anleger: Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen