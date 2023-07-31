Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag mit Einbußen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,6 Prozent auf 72,89 USD ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 11:59 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,6 Prozent auf 72,89 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 741 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 119,80 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.08.2022). Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 64,36 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 bei 60,45 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 17,07 Prozent.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.