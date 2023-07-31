DAX16.262 -1,1%ESt504.410 -1,4%TDax3.308 -0,6%Dow35.538 -0,1%Nas14.286 -0,4%Bitcoin26.262 -1,2%Euro1,0965 -0,3%Öl85,00 -0,7%Gold1.944 -1,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verbilligt sich am Nachmittag

01.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,3 Prozent auf 72,37 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,3 Prozent auf 72,37 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 72,24 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 72,93 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 373.174 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.08.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 119,80 USD an. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 65,55 Prozent zulegen. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 16,47 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,16 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.