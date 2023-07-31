Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 66,23 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 09:08 Uhr ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 66,23 EUR abwärts. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,23 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 66,28 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 756 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei 116,96 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 76,60 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit Abgaben von 17,61 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.