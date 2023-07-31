DAX16.386 -0,4%ESt504.458 -0,3%TDax3.325 -0,1%Dow35.560 +0,3%Nas14.346 +0,2%Bitcoin26.343 -0,9%Euro1,0977 -0,2%Öl84,88 -0,8%Gold1.955 -0,5%
Kursverlauf

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen

01.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,4 Prozent auf 66,23 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,29 EUR -0,87 EUR -1,30%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der Tradegate-Sitzung ab. Um 09:08 Uhr ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 66,23 EUR abwärts. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 66,23 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 66,28 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 756 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 116,96 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 76,60 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit Abgaben von 17,61 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

