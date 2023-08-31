Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Freitagmittag ein

Blick auf Aktienkurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,5 Prozent bei 65,24 EUR.

Die Aktie verlor um 12:00 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 65,24 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 65,24 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 65,24 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 246 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 32,28 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 19,55 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 22.11.2023 erfolgen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

