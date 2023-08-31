Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagnachmittag freundlich

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 72,34 USD.

Um 16:08 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,8 Prozent auf 72,34 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 72,34 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 71,90 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 895.380 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 23,96 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 16,44 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

