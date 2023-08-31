Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf grünem Terrain

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der XETRA-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 2,3 Prozent auf 65,50 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 09:04 Uhr 2,3 Prozent im Plus bei 65,50 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,50 EUR zu. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 65,50 EUR. Im XETRA-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 43 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,94 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 31.10.2022. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 31,21 Prozent zulegen. Bei 54,80 EUR fiel das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 16,34 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,05 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer