Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,5 Prozent bei 69,41 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Um 15:53 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,41 USD ab. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,40 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 69,61 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 37.670 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 28.12.2023 auf bis zu 74,75 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 7,14 Prozent niedriger. Bei einem Wert von 55,07 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (13.08.2024). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 26,04 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD, nach 0,61 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.
Mit der Q3 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 18.11.2024 gerechnet.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,33 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
