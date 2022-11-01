  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
01.11.2022 15:06

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie zuletzt 0,4 Prozent auf 84,83 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 04:22 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 84,83 EUR nach oben. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 85,76 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 85,71 EUR. Bisher wurden via XETRA 126 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 250,00 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 04.11.2021 erreicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 66,07 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 73,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 11.10.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 16,21 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Beim durchschnittlichen Kursziel liegen die Prognosen der Analysten für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 171,00 USD.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2022. Das EPS wurde auf 1,05 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,36 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 7,63 Prozent auf 1.099,46 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 07.12.2022 dürfte die Q3 2023-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2023 auf 3,70 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher (finanzen.net)
31.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
31.10.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
07.10.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar (dpa-afx)
20.09.22
Darum kritisiert ARK Invests Cathie Wood die Zinserhöhungen der Fed (finanzen.net)
11.09.22
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie: Rivale macht mächtig Druck (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)
23.08.22
Zoom-Aktie fällt an der NASDAQ zweistellig: Zoom Video Communications erleidet Gewinnrückgang (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Mittwoch live um 18 Uhr: Das Profi-Portfolio - wie ein Vermögensverwalter sich jetzt positioniert

Vermögensverwalter Sebastian Hasenack schätzt im Online-Seminar am 2. November die aktuelle Marktlage ein und gibt Ihnen spannende Einblicke, wie Profis nun bei der Auswahl von vielversprechenden Aktien vorgehen!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

31.10.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag höher
31.10.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag gefragt
31.10.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Aufwind
07.10.22ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan nimmt Zoom mit 'Neutral' wieder auf - Ziel 85 Dollar
03.10.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
05.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
11.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
21.10.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
25.10.22Better Cloud Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. RingCentral
27.10.22Bear of the Day: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Meta Platforms – fallendes Messer
Twitter Aktie gefragt - Elon Musk wird alleiniger Direktor des Kurznachrichtendienstes
Covestro leidet unter Rohstoffkosten
Prop Trading als Berufstätiger? - So machen es unsere Mitglieder
Aufwärtswelle markiert neues Verlaufshoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Absturz nach einem hoffnungsvollen Start - sollten Investoren nun auf Value-Aktien setzen?
Halbleiterindustrie im Anleger Fokus - #Research-Talk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital
Impact Investing: Nachhaltiges Investieren mit Impact Investment Fonds
Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
Genug gewummst?
BSDEX mit Top-Gesamtbewertung auf Platz 1 im extraETF Krypto-Broker-Test 07/2022
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Haushalte und kleine Unternehmen senken Gasverbrauch deutlich
Europas gefährliche Inflations-Kluft
Der erste Hedgefonds-ETF und die besten Old-Economy-Aktien
PKV vs. GKV – Diese Auswertung zeigt, mit welcher Versicherung Sie auf Dauer sparen
Gas ist im ersten Halbjahr 2022 schon deutlich teurer geworden

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen geben Gewinne ab -- DAX legt zu -- Uber steigert Umsatz -- Musk alleiniger Twitter-Chef - gesamter Verwaltungsrat aufgelöst -- Amazon, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, VW, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Pfizer hebt trotz starkem Dollar Jahresziele an. Thales ist wohl Opfer eines Hackerangriffs geworden. Google ändert Bezahlregeln in Indien. RBC hebt Kursziel für Porsche an. BP erzielt im 3. Quartal zweithöchsten Quartalsgewinn - weiterer Aktienrückkauf. Lufthansa einigt sich mit UFO auf neuen Vergütungs- und Manteltarifvertrag. EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde kündigt weitere Zinserhöhungen an.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Verschwendung von Steuergeldern: Das Schwarzbuch 2022/2023
Steuerverschwendung
Die Städte mit den meisten Superreichen
Top 15
Big Mac Index im Jahr 2022
Big Mac Index: So viel kostete der Burger
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was bewegt Sie dazu, strukturierte Anlageprodukte in ihr Depot zu legen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen