Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen geben Gewinne ab -- DAX legt zu -- Uber steigert Umsatz -- Musk alleiniger Twitter-Chef - gesamter Verwaltungsrat aufgelöst -- Amazon, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, VW, AstraZeneca im Fokus

Pfizer hebt trotz starkem Dollar Jahresziele an. Thales ist wohl Opfer eines Hackerangriffs geworden. Google ändert Bezahlregeln in Indien. RBC hebt Kursziel für Porsche an. BP erzielt im 3. Quartal zweithöchsten Quartalsgewinn - weiterer Aktienrückkauf. Lufthansa einigt sich mit UFO auf neuen Vergütungs- und Manteltarifvertrag. EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde kündigt weitere Zinserhöhungen an.