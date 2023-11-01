Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag mit Kurseinbußen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im XETRA-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 56,52 EUR abwärts.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktie notierte um 11:14 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im XETRA-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 56,52 EUR. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 56,52 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 57,25 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 331 Stück.
Am 01.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,76 EUR an. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 51,73 Prozent zulegen. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 02.05.2023 bei 54,80 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 3,04 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Am 22.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.