Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Kursplus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 57,00 EUR zu.

Die Aktie legte um 09:17 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 57,00 EUR zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 57,09 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 57,09 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 55 Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 86,30 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 51,40 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 4,26 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

