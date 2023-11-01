Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Kursplus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 57,00 EUR zu.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktie legte um 09:17 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,5 Prozent auf 57,00 EUR zu. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 57,09 EUR. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 57,09 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 55 Aktien.
Am 11.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 86,30 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 51,40 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 4,26 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.