Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag behauptet

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Freitagmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Anleger zeigten sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 67,77 USD.
Mit einem Kurs von 67,77 USD zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:57 Uhr kaum verändert. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 234 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 85,11 USD erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 25,59 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 15,10 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.10.2023 – vorgestellt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
