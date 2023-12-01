DAX16.395 +1,1%ESt504.417 +0,8%MSCIW3.024 +0,3%Dow36.115 +0,5%Nas14.246 +0,1%Bitcoin35.622 +2,9%Euro1,0881 -0,1%Öl81,12 -2,1%Gold2.060 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y MorphoSys 663200 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 Deutsche Bank 514000 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Plug Power A1JA81 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 BYD A0M4W9 Lufthansa 823212 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zinshoffnung: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende und übersteigt 16.300-Punkte-Marke -- S&P Global bestätigt Siemens Energy-Rating -- JENOPTIK zieht Margenziel für 2025 an -- BioNTech, Siemens im Fokus
Top News
Frankfurter Börse startet in den Dezember: DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wie KI die Finanzbranche revolutioniert: Trends, Herausforderungen & Chancen! Mehr erfahren. Ihr Kapital ist Risiken ausgesetzt. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester

01.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 68,70 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,78 EUR -0,51 EUR -0,82%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 68,70 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 68,73 USD aus. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 67,78 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 282.085 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 23,89 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 16,68 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mit grünem Vorzeichen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"