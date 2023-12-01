Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 68,70 USD.
Um 16:08 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,3 Prozent auf 68,70 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 68,73 USD aus. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 67,78 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 282.085 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 23,89 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 16,68 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
