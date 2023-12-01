Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag billiger
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im BMN-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,8 Prozent auf 61,84 EUR.
Um 09:13 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im BMN-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,84 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,75 EUR. Den BMN-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,37 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 55 Aktien.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 79,39 EUR erreichte der Titel am 07.02.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 28,38 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,94 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 11,16 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
