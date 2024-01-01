Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag freundlich

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 0,1 Prozent.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:58 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 72,01 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 445 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (85,11 USD) erklomm das Papier am 08.02.2023. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 18,19 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 27.10.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 58,88 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 18,23 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,95 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

