Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Dienstagnachmittag

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 2,2 Prozent im Minus bei 70,35 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 2,2 Prozent auf 70,35 USD. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 70,10 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 71,43 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 438.395 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 20,98 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,30 Prozent sinken.

Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,95 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

