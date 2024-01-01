DAX16.859 +0,6%ESt504.536 +0,3%MSCIW3.169 ±0,0%Dow37.690 -0,1%Nas15.011 -0,6%Bitcoin41.482 +3,7%Euro1,1009 -0,3%Öl78,67 +0,4%Gold2.077 +0,7%
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag billiger

02.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag billiger

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im BMN-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 65,03 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,03 EUR -0,69 EUR -1,05%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 09:13 Uhr in der BMN-Sitzung 0,9 Prozent auf 65,03 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 65,03 EUR ab. Mit einem Wert von 65,53 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das BMN-Volumen auf 35 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 79,39 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (07.02.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 22,08 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,94 EUR am 04.05.2023. Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,52 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

DatumRatingAnalyst

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

