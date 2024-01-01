Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag billiger
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im BMN-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 65,03 EUR.
Die Aktie verlor um 09:13 Uhr in der BMN-Sitzung 0,9 Prozent auf 65,03 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 65,03 EUR ab. Mit einem Wert von 65,53 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das BMN-Volumen auf 35 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 79,39 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (07.02.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 22,08 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,94 EUR am 04.05.2023. Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,52 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
