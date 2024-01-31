DAX16.992 +0,8%ESt504.671 +0,7%MSCIW3.227 +0,7%Dow38.520 +1,0%Nas15.362 +1,3%Bitcoin39.641 +0,1%Euro1,0882 +0,1%Öl78,97 +0,2%Gold2.055 ±0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit Abschlägen

02.02.24 12:05 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 59,48 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,01 EUR 0,53 EUR 0,89%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 11:41 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 59,48 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 59,43 EUR ab. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 60,02 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 401 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 33,09 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 9,00 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 20.11.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

