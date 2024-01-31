Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Freitagvormittag an Fahrt
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 59,98 EUR.
Um 08:08 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 59,98 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 60,02 EUR aus. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 60,02 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 12 Stück gehandelt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 31,98 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 9,02 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,94 USD fest.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
