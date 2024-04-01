Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ-Handel 2,1 Prozent auf 63,39 USD ab.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 2,1 Prozent auf 63,39 USD abwärts. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 63,34 USD ab. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,51 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 123.802 Stück.
Bei 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 16,49 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 58,88 USD am 27.10.2023. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 7,66 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.146,46 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 4,92 USD je Aktie belaufen.
