Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications fällt am Nachmittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,1 Prozent auf 73,91 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktie verlor um 15:53 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,1 Prozent auf 73,91 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 73,35 USD nach. Mit einem Wert von 73,35 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 36.937 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Gewinne von 25,53 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie 34,21 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2025 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2025 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Communications am 24.02.2025. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,20 USD gegenüber 0,98 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,29 Prozent auf 1,18 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,15 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 26.05.2025 vorlegen.
In der Zoom Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2026 5,41 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
