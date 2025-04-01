DAX22.373 -0,7%ESt505.297 -0,4%Top 10 Crypto11,97 -1,5%Dow42.063 +0,2%Nas17.463 +0,1%Bitcoin79.557 +0,8%Euro1,0853 +0,5%Öl74,21 -0,4%Gold3.127 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 HENSOLDT HAG000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Siemens Energy ENER6Y
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Warten auf Trumps Zollpaket: DAX fällt -- US-Börsen etwas leichter -- Tesla: Auslieferungen in Q1 gefallen -- Rheinmetall-Aktie im März umsatzstärkster DAX-Wert -- VW, CoreWeave, Palantir im Fokus
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Sparprogramm-Verhandlungen stocken Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Sparprogramm-Verhandlungen stocken
BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX gibt nach - kommt Trumps Zollhammer? BÖRSE AKTUELL: DAX gibt nach - kommt Trumps Zollhammer?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
"600% Momentum-Strategie": Aktien hebeln und Gewinne maximieren - sichern Sie sich jetzt das Kennenlernangebot für nur 39 Euro (statt 69 Euro) im Monat!
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications fällt am Nachmittag

02.04.25 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Communications fällt am Nachmittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,1 Prozent auf 73,91 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Communications
68,23 EUR 1,39 EUR 2,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 15:53 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,1 Prozent auf 73,91 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 73,35 USD nach. Mit einem Wert von 73,35 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 36.937 Zoom Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Gewinne von 25,53 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 13.08.2024 bei 55,07 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Communications-Aktie 34,21 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2025 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2025 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Communications am 24.02.2025. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,20 USD gegenüber 0,98 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,29 Prozent auf 1,18 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,15 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2026 dürfte Zoom Communications am 26.05.2025 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2026 5,41 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Communications-Aktie

Microsoft-Aktie tiefer: Microsoft stellt Skype im Mai ein - Fokus auf neue Kommunikationslösungen

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge

Zoom-Aktie verliert dennoch: Zoom macht mehr Gewinn

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: Zoom Communications und andere US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und als Geschenk eine Gratisaktie erhalten.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Communications

DatumMeistgelesen
Wer­bung

Analysen zu Zoom Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen