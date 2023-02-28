Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag freundlich

Um 12:04 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 61,78 USD nach oben. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 180 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 50,20 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 2,20 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 27.02.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.01.2023 endete, vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.117,80 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.071,40 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Mit der Q1 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 23.05.2023 gerechnet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,20 USD je Aktie belaufen.

