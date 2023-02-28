  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.05.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,47 USD ab.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,47 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,88 USD. Bei 61,37 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 345.670 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 50,45 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,69 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
02.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
02.05.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag freundlich (finanzen.net)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

02.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
02.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag freundlich
02.05.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag freundlich
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
28.04.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Apple, Chegg, Amazon, AMD und First Republic Bank)
Deutsche Telekom und TUI: Kommt es zum Favoritenwechsel?
Jungheinrich: Aufschwung zu neuen Hochs?
DAX: Anleger machen nach Eroberung der 16.000-Punkte-Marke Kasse - Fed im Blick
Neu bis zum 15.05.2023: Jetzt Aktienanleihen und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barrieren (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Tesla vs. VW, Porsche und Co. - welche Auto-Aktie ist die beste?
BIT Capital: Künstliche Intelligenz als Wettbewerbsvorteil: Wie Tech-Unternehmen von KI profitieren
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
Gewinne einen Bitcoin beim Krypto-Gewinnspiel von finanzen.net ZERO!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Minus 23 oder plus 30 Prozent – So entwickeln sich die Immobilienpreise in Ihrer Region
Diese Zuschüsse sollten sich Eltern nicht entgehen lassen
Wie Anleger jetzt gegen den Dollar wetten
Den Ex begünstigen? So umgehen Sie die größten Hochzeits-Fallen
Deutschlandticket bis Heizkosten-Zuschuss – Das ändert sich für Sie im Mai

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach Sprung über 16.000 tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Uber legt beim Umsatz zu -- Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen -- Apple, IBM, Deutsche Post, Lufthansa, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, VW im Fokus

Ford senkt Preise für Elektro-SUV Mustang Mach-E. Allianz-Chef unzufrieden mit Zulauf neuer Kunden. Bain Capital wohl auch an Software AG interessiert - Bieterstreit voraus? Rüstungsfirmen KMW und Rheinmetall legen Streit um 'Leopard 2' bei. Continental will mehr Frauen im Top-Management. Infineon beginnt mit Milliardenprojekt für Halbleiter in Dresden. AstraZeneca erleidet Enttäuschung im FDA-Ausschuss.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple und die Justiz
Wen verklagt Apple als nächstes?
Neue Forbes-Liste: Das sind die zehn reichsten Menschen 2023
Forbes Ranking 2023
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Was ist Ihre wesentliche Motivation zum Kauf strukturierter Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen