Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste

Um 16:08 Uhr ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,47 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,88 USD. Bei 61,37 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 345.670 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 50,45 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 1,69 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

