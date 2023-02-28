Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag freundlich

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 08:59 Uhr 1,0 Prozent im Plus bei 55,98 EUR. Bei 56,46 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Bei 56,46 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 119 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 121,72 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Zuwachs von 54,01 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 28.04.2023 auf bis zu 54,96 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 1,86 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Zahlen des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent auf 1.117,80 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2023 präsentieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

