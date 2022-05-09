  • Suche
02.06.2022 08:00

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es um 2,2 Prozent auf 100,40 EUR abwärts.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Frankfurt-Handel die Puste aus. Um 02.06.2022 09:22:00 Uhr verlor das Papier 2,2 Prozent auf 100,40 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 100,40 EUR nach. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 100,40 EUR.

Am 08.07.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 343,30 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 70,75 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 79,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 19.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 26,18 Prozent.

Analysten geben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 310,50 USD an.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.073,80 USD  das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 21,68 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 882,49 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 präsentieren. Experten erwarten die Q1 2024-Kennzahlen am 07.06.2023.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,05 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

