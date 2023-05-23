Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Freitagmittag

Die Aktie notierte um 11:52 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 62,91 EUR. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,91 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 62,91 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 1.127 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 121,72 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 09.07.2022 erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 93,48 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 54,57 EUR nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 13,26 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications Long Short Hebel wählen: 5x 10x Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen Name Hebel KO Emittent Keine Daten Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com