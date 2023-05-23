Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 09:09 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im Tradegate-Handel 1,0 Prozent auf 62,91 EUR ab. Bei 62,91 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Bei 62,91 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 127 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 121,72 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 48,32 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 15,28 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 22.05.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die kommende Q2 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 veröffentlicht.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie.

