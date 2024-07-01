DAX18.168 -0,7%ESt504.907 -0,5%MSCIW3.518 ±-0,0%Dow39.115 -0,1%Nas17.897 +0,1%Bitcoin57.719 -1,4%Euro1,0730 -0,1%Öl86,72 +0,1%Gold2.325 -0,3%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

02.07.24 16:08 Uhr

02.07.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,2 Prozent bei 59,08 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,2 Prozent bei 59,08 USD. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 59,08 USD aus. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 59,34 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 63.521 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 75,91 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 28,48 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 21.06.2024 bei 55,65 USD. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,81 Prozent sinken.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,14 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 19.08.2024 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne

Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start freundlich

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

