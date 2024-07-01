Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 0,2 Prozent bei 59,08 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,2 Prozent bei 59,08 USD. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 59,08 USD aus. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 59,34 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 63.521 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 75,91 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 28,48 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 21.06.2024 bei 55,65 USD. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,81 Prozent sinken.
Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Das EPS wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,14 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 19.08.2024 erwartet.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start freundlich
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen