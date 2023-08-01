DAX16.123 -0,7%ESt504.377 -0,7%TDax3.259 -1,4%Dow35.631 +0,2%Nas14.284 -0,4%Bitcoin26.896 -0,1%Euro1,0976 -0,3%Öl85,47 -0,3%Gold1.952 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tupperware 901014 Uniper UNSE01 Nikola A2P4A9 Plug Power A1JA81 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Palantir A2QA4J PayPal A14R7U BASF BASF11 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Abstufung der US-Bonität: DAX gibt nach -- Fresenius macht in Q2 mehr Umsatz -- Siemens Healthineers bestätigt Prognose nach operativem Gewinnrückgang -- FMC, Symrise, HUGO BOSS, AUTO1 im Fokus
Top News
Rohstoffe: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Gold, Öl & Co.
Siemens-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Siemens Mobility liefert S-Bahnen an München
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochmittag

02.08.23 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochmittag

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 2,0 Prozent auf 71,45 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,86 EUR -1,15 EUR -1,74%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 11:59 Uhr ging es um 2,0 Prozent auf 71,45 USD abwärts. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 6.083 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (119,80 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.08.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 40,36 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.04.2023). Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,40 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.105,36 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.