Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittwochmittag

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 2,0 Prozent auf 71,45 USD nach.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 11:59 Uhr ging es um 2,0 Prozent auf 71,45 USD abwärts. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 6.083 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (119,80 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.08.2022. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 40,36 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.04.2023). Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,40 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.105,36 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,32 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

