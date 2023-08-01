Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Mittwochnachmittag
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,8 Prozent auf 70,88 USD.
Die Aktie verlor um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 2,8 Prozent auf 70,88 USD. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 70,67 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 71,52 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 296.019 Stück gehandelt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.08.2022 auf bis zu 119,80 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 69,02 Prozent zulegen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 14,72 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Am 22.05.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 30.04.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,16 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,03 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.105,36 USD im Vergleich zu 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Aktie aus.
