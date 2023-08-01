Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Abschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 2,3 Prozent auf 64,74 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:13 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 2,3 Prozent bei 64,74 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,74 EUR. Bei 65,51 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 46 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 116,96 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 80,66 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,71 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.105,36 USD im Vergleich zu 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.