Nach Abstufung der US-Bonität: DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- Fresenius macht im 2. Quartal mehr Umsatz -- Siemens Healthineers mit opertivem Gewinnrückgang -- FMC, Symrise, AMD im Fokus
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Abschlägen

02.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Abschlägen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im Tradegate-Handel fiel das Papier um 2,3 Prozent auf 64,74 EUR.

Zoom Video Communications
64,86 EUR -1,15 EUR -1,74%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:13 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 2,3 Prozent bei 64,74 EUR. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,74 EUR. Bei 65,51 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Tradegate-Handel. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 46 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.08.2022 bei 116,96 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 80,66 Prozent Luft nach oben. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,71 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.105,36 USD im Vergleich zu 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 22.08.2023 gerechnet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

