Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 2,4 Prozent bei 57,54 USD.
Um 15:53 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ-Handel rutschte das Papier um 2,4 Prozent auf 57,54 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 57,33 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 58,09 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ 83.516 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 06.09.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 75,91 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von 31,92 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 21.06.2024 bei 55,65 USD. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 3,40 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,70 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 0,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1,14 Mrd. USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,25 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD in den Büchern standen.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Mit der Präsentation der Q2 2026-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 25.08.2025.
Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
