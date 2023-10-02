DAX15.362 -0,2%ESt504.166 -0,2%MSCIW2.853 -0,1%Dow33.508 -0,5%Nas13.219 +0,1%Bitcoin26.861 +1,4%Euro1,0528 -0,6%Öl93,09 -2,4%Gold1.835 -0,8%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagmittag

02.10.23 12:05 Uhr
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 70,14 USD.

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 11:56 Uhr 0,3 Prozent. Bisher wurden heute 35.035 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 89,67 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 12.11.2022 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 27,84 Prozent Luft nach oben. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 60,45 USD am 29.04.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 13,82 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.099,46 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

