Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagnachmittag fester

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagnachmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 70,67 USD.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 1,0 Prozent auf 70,67 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 71,38 USD zu. Bei 69,93 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 393.544 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 26,89 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.04.2023). Mit einem Kursverlust von 14,46 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

