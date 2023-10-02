DAX15.366 -0,1%ESt504.171 -0,1%MSCIW2.853 -0,1%Dow33.508 -0,5%Nas13.219 +0,1%Bitcoin26.815 +1,2%Euro1,0557 -0,3%Öl92,49 -3,0%Gold1.838 -0,6%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagvormittag freundlich

02.10.23 09:23 Uhr

02.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im BMN-Handel an und legte um 0,9 Prozent auf 66,85 EUR zu.

Um 09:13 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der BMN-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 66,85 EUR nach oben. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 66,85 EUR an. Zum BMN-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 66,27 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 50 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,32 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 29,12 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,94 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 17,82 Prozent.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.138,68 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

