Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,6 Prozent auf 68,22 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 15:52 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 68,22 USD abwärts. Bei 67,93 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 68,33 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 52.629 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 8,74 Prozent niedriger. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 19,28 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 0,61 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.
Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
