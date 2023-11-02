Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 60,53 USD.

Um 12:00 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 60,53 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.410 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 48,14 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 2,73 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

