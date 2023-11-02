DAX15.156 +1,6%ESt504.167 +1,8%MSCIW2.797 +1,0%Dow33.275 +0,7%Nas13.061 +1,6%Bitcoin33.295 -0,6%Euro1,0636 +0,6%Öl85,92 +1,2%Gold1.988 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T PayPal A14R7U Lufthansa 823212 BASF BASF11 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Fed verlängert Zinspause: DAX über 15.000 Punkten -- Moderna mit Umsatzeinbruch -- Lufthansa steigert Gewinn -- Fresenius wird zuversichtlicher -- Starbucks, PayPal, Airbnb, Merck im Fokus
Top News
Zuversicht in Paris: CAC 40 bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus
Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag auf grünem Terrain
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Das Abo vom österreichischen Marktführer 📯 Raiffeisen Zertifikate-Monatsmagazin 👉 online anmelden +++ -w-
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker

02.11.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 60,53 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
56,66 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,04%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 12:00 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,8 Prozent auf 60,53 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 1.410 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 12.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 89,67 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 48,14 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 2,73 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.