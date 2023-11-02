Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 2,7 Prozent auf 61,64 USD.
Um 16:08 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 2,7 Prozent auf 61,64 USD zu. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 61,68 USD aus. Bei 61,00 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 880.737 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Am 12.11.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 89,67 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 45,49 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,47 Prozent wieder erreichen.
Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 1,34 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.11.2023 terminiert.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
