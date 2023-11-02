Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag gefragt

Notierung im Blick

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,2 Prozent auf 57,04 EUR zu.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:19 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,2 Prozent auf 57,04 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 57,04 EUR zu. Mit einem Wert von 57,04 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 50 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 51,30 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 4,53 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.08.2023 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

